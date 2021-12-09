BBB Accredited Business
Authorities looking for 94-year-old man missing from Denham Springs

Donald F. Slater, Sr. was last seen driving a 2019 Silver Honda CRV off of Belle Isle Drive in...
Donald F. Slater, Sr. was last seen driving a 2019 Silver Honda CRV off of Belle Isle Drive in Denham Springs, La.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are working with the Louisiana State Police to issue a Silver Alert for a 94-year-old man who is missing from the Denham Springs area.

Donald F. Slater, Sr. was reported missing early Thursday, Dec. 9. Investigators say he was last seen driving a 2019 Silver Honda CRV off of Belle Isle Drive in Denham Springs.

Family members tell deputies that Slater suffers from dementia and they’re concerned for his safety.

Officials say Slater is 5′ 9″ tall, weighs 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing khaki pants with a khaki button-up sweater.

Anyone with any information about Slater’s whereabouts is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.

