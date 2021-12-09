BBB Accredited Business
Body of second boater recovered from Pearl River

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials have recovered the body of a second boater involved in an accident on the Pearl River.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says Eric Josh Williams’ body was recovered near the Red Bluff section of the river, about a mile downriver from the Poole’s Bluff sill.

The body of the other boater, Joe Newby, was recovered soon after the accident.

" I express my sincere condolences to the families of the two men and I hope this final recovery brings some solace to them,” Sheriff Randy Seal said.

