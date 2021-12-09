BBB Accredited Business
Iberville Parish drug trafficking organization busted

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A joint law enforcement investigation lead authorities to seize approximately 25 pounds of crystal methamphetamine valued at over $100,000, along with numerous firearms..

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, this trafficking organization is responsible for distributing large quantities of crystal methamphetamine throughout Iberville, Ascension, Assumption and East Baton Rouge Parishes.

As a result of the investigation agents arrested Reshide Wooden, Raven Harris and Denzel Gray, all of Donaldsonville, LA on numerous charges.

This trafficking organization is responsible for distributing large quantities of crystal methamphetamine throughout Iberville, Ascension, Assumption and East Baton Rouge Parishes(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

The extensive investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected in the near future.

