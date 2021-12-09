BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Port NOLA capacity expands with arrival of massive cranes

cranes
cranes(rob masson)
By Rob Masson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Port of New Orleans is taking possession of over $100 million of new infrastructure that could ease supply chain issues in the future.

Four giant container-handling cranes are bringing with them hundreds of new jobs.

For more than 30 years, Charlie Burdett has worked on massive cranes, designed to handle an increasing amount of container shipping moving into the port of New Orleans.

Burdett was among a handful of people who lined up along the riverfront to witness the arrival of a freighter from Shanghai, loaded with four 3.5 million pound cranes that will greatly expand the freight handling capacity of the Port of New Orleans.

“It’s a milestone of the US to have a port such as this,” said Burdett.

The cranes are almost as tall as a football field while operating and can lift up to 70 tons.

“We have supply chain issues, logistic challenges in the news every day that we experience, and this is a great example of Louisiana investing today in the supply chain of the nation,” said Matt Gresham with Port NOLA.

These giant container-handling cranes are much bigger than the ones already in place at the Nashville Avenue wharf and can reach out over 175 feet to access payloads.

That capacity will allow the port to handle larger ships carrying more containers, providing 1,100 new jobs, according to a recent LSU study.

“We really only had two cranes previously that could work on one ship at a time. These new cranes allow us to work on multiple larger ships at the terminal,” said Gresham.

Long-time port workers like Burdett say the new cranes will help the city maintain its position as a top shipping port.

“There are so many people that will be put to work because of the commerce of having shipping in a major place. We have a rail, the roadways... we have everything available,” said Burdett.

The first two cranes are expected to be installed by the spring of next year.

All four cranes are expected to be up and running by the end of 2022. The new cranes are electric so they will not emit diesel fumes. The total cost of this investment is $112 million.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Tessica Brown
Oh no! ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown has another hair malfunction
St. Martinville city councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper, 54, was booked with domestic...
St. Martinville city councilman booked with domestic violence incident at Caesars Superdome

Latest News

Cattle farmers are seeing very little increase in profits, despite the cost to produce and...
Beef is getting more expensive, but farmers are squeezed out of profits
Tulane University announced Monday (Nov. 29) it has signed a long-term lease to occupy more...
Tulane University signs lease to occupy one-third of a renovated Charity Hospital building
Louisiana hunters struggle to find ammo due to supply chain issues
1 month until Slidell Casino vote
St. Tammany Parish attorneys ask state Supreme Court to intervene in fight to keep casino vote on December ballot