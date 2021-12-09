Port NOLA capacity expands with arrival of massive cranes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Port of New Orleans is taking possession of over $100 million of new infrastructure that could ease supply chain issues in the future.

Four giant container-handling cranes are bringing with them hundreds of new jobs.

For more than 30 years, Charlie Burdett has worked on massive cranes, designed to handle an increasing amount of container shipping moving into the port of New Orleans.

Burdett was among a handful of people who lined up along the riverfront to witness the arrival of a freighter from Shanghai, loaded with four 3.5 million pound cranes that will greatly expand the freight handling capacity of the Port of New Orleans.

“It’s a milestone of the US to have a port such as this,” said Burdett.

The cranes are almost as tall as a football field while operating and can lift up to 70 tons.

“We have supply chain issues, logistic challenges in the news every day that we experience, and this is a great example of Louisiana investing today in the supply chain of the nation,” said Matt Gresham with Port NOLA.

These giant container-handling cranes are much bigger than the ones already in place at the Nashville Avenue wharf and can reach out over 175 feet to access payloads.

That capacity will allow the port to handle larger ships carrying more containers, providing 1,100 new jobs, according to a recent LSU study.

“We really only had two cranes previously that could work on one ship at a time. These new cranes allow us to work on multiple larger ships at the terminal,” said Gresham.

Long-time port workers like Burdett say the new cranes will help the city maintain its position as a top shipping port.

“There are so many people that will be put to work because of the commerce of having shipping in a major place. We have a rail, the roadways... we have everything available,” said Burdett.

The first two cranes are expected to be installed by the spring of next year.

All four cranes are expected to be up and running by the end of 2022. The new cranes are electric so they will not emit diesel fumes. The total cost of this investment is $112 million.

