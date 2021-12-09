BBB Accredited Business
Record heat possible Friday

Turning colder this weekend
Turning colder this weekend
Turning colder this weekend(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm air will surge back across the area on Thursday. A few spots could reach 80 degrees. The warmest day appears to be Friday and record highs in the lower to even middle 80s are possible. Our warmest December day on record is 85 degrees so this is pushing it as far as how warm it can get this time of the year.

A cold front arrives Saturday and temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s by late in the day. A few storms may be strong as the front moves through.

It’s sunny, dry and cool and much more like December on Sunday. Next week looks dry and mild with highs back into the 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

