Saints running back Mark Ingram to reserve/Covid19 list

By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Add Mark Ingram to the reserve/Covid-19 list, according to FOX 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan. Ingram becomes the second player to land on the list this week after Cam Jordan tested positive on Monday.

According to Duncan, Ingram is vaccinated and could return if he has no symptons and two negative tests.

The news is another blow to a Saints’ team that’s been rocked with adversity. Ingram, a Saints 2011 first round pick, arrived back in New Orleans in a midseason trade with the Houston Texans. He’s currently second on the team with 233 rushing yards.

Fortunately for the Saints, Alvin Kamara is expected back this week against the Jets.

