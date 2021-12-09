Shooting in the First District leaves one man dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 400 block of North Claiborne Avenue that left one man dead.

Around 4:57 p.m., officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Conti St.

When officers arrived they discovered an unresponsive adult male lying on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of Conti St. having a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

