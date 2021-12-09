BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

A study reveals New Orleans ranks ninth as one of the most congested cities in the United States

New Orleans is ranked ninth when it comes to traffic congestion, according to INRIX. (Source:...
New Orleans is ranked ninth when it comes to traffic congestion, according to INRIX. (Source: John Snell)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - According to a recent study from INRIX, New York and New Orleans are among the top 10 cities in the United States with the highest traffic.

New York lost an average of 102 hours in 2021 compared to Los Angeles who lost 62 hours. According to the report, New York is number one, while Chicago came in second place.

The list is as follows:

  1. New York
  2. Chicago
  3. Philadelphia
  4. Boston
  5. Miami
  6. Los Angeles
  7. San Francisco
  8. Houston
  9. New Orleans
  10. Atlanta

Not only is New York and Los Angeles included in a list of the most traffic-congested cities in the United States, but they are also among the most expensive cities in the world.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Tessica Brown
Oh no! ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown has another hair malfunction
St. Martinville city councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper, 54, was booked with domestic...
St. Martinville city councilman booked with domestic violence incident at Caesars Superdome

Latest News

Shriners Hospitals for Children is located at 3100 Samford Ave. in Shreveport, La.
Lawsuit to be filed on behalf of former Shriners nurses fired for refusing COVID vaccine
cranes
Port NOLA capacity expands with arrival of massive cranes
Port of NO expansion
Port of NO expansion
St. Tammany casino vote campaigns
St. Tammany casino vote campaigns