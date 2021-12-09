BBB Accredited Business
Voodoo Fest organizers refunding ticketholders as a ‘goodwill gesture’

Voodoo Fest pausing for 2021, returning next year
Voodoo Fest(tcw-wvue)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The future of Voodoo Fest is up in the air.

Several Voodoo Fest ticket holders say they have received refunds for tickets they chose to roll over after both the 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to COVID-19.

In a statement, organizers said they decided to refund customers as a “goodwill gesture.”

“In the spirit of the holidays and following a tough two years for many, organizers made the decision to refund all remaining ticket holders as a goodwill gesture. Information about the 2022 edition of Voodoo Music + Arts Experience will be announced in the new year,” organizers said.

According to a post on Reddit, an email from Front Gate Tickets says Voodoo Fest has canceled the 2022 event, 10 months before it was scheduled to take place in October.

In other emails from Front Gate Tickets, a customer support representative simply says “all tickets are being refunded to the original method of payment.”

An email from Front Gate Tickets refunding a Voodoo Fest ticketholder
An email from Front Gate Tickets refunding a Voodoo Fest ticketholder(WVUE)
An email from Front Gate Tickets says all Voodoo Fest ticketholders will receive refunds within...
An email from Front Gate Tickets says all Voodoo Fest ticketholders will receive refunds within 30 days.(WVUE)

Several ticketholders on Twitter also reported receiving refunds without taking any action.

Organizers originally incentivized fans to roll over their 2020 tickets by adding a $50 food and drink voucher per wristband.

Speculation swirled over whether the unprompted refunds spelled the end of the fest for good.

A request for comment sent to Front Gate Tickets was not immediately returned.

Organizers chose to “pause” for 2021 as the Delta surge caused concern across the country.

The last tweet from the official account says “See you in 2022,” organizers of Voodoo Fest tweeted on June 10.

