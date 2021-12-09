BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Warmth and humidity return; record heat Friday

Highs will soar into the lower 80s on Friday likely setting a new record high.
Next 7 Day Temp Trend
Next 7 Day Temp Trend(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Record heat looks to be in our near future as the warmth and humidity make a rapid return to round out the work week.

A warm front will cross the area today leading to increasing clouds and even a few showers. Rain coverage will be around 30% with those quick hitting sprinkles. Highs for your Thursday make the jump back to the 70s as the warmer air from the Gulf starts to move in.

Speaking of warmer air, Friday looks to set a new record high as the forecast calls for lower 80s. The old record is 81 set back is 2007. In addition to the warmth, it will be quite breezy but also mostly dry.

This weekend does bring a cold front which will lead to a round of storms on Saturday followed by a sharp drop in temperatures. It’s another one of those one day cold fronts as highs fall back into the low 60s on Sunday but with bright sun. A look ahead to next week brings more 70s, more humidity and probably fog.

