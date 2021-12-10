2 shot dead at Magnolia Gardens Apartments; person of interest sought

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two men, ages 19 and 21, were shot and killed at an apartment complex in New Orleans East.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened at the Magnolia Gardens Apartments around 12:20 a.m. on Dec. 8 in the 6000 block of Downman Road.

The Orleans Parish Coroner identified the victims as Nakeiah Andrews, 19, and Dandre Walker, 21.

Police say Andrews was pronounced dead on the scene. Walker was transported to a hospital where he died about 30 minutes later.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a double homicide at the Magnolia Gardens Apartments on Dec. 8. (NOPD)

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

