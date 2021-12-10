Festival of the Bonfires returns in the River Parishes

LUTCHER, La. (WVUE) - A tradition older than 300 years is set to return after interruptions of COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida just in time to spread some much-needed holiday cheer.

The River Parishes are ready to light it up with the Festival of the Bonfires starting tonight as the levee will be lit up along River Road through St. John and St. James Parishes. Bands and delicious cajun cuisine can be found every night at the festival’s main site at Lutcher Park.

Here’s a weekend schedule:

Thursday, December 9 (5:30 PM - 11:00 PM):

5:30 PM - Doors open

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM - Music By: Mothership

9:00 PM - 11 PM - Music By: ROCK SHOW NOLA

Friday, December 10 (2 PM - MIDNIGHT):

2:00 PM—Festival Opens

4:00 PM - 6:00PM - Music By: Kaleb Olivier

3:45 PM Pick up Gumbos

4:00 PM—Judge Divisions Gumbo Cook-off

5:00 PM- Judge Final Gumbos, Potato Salad, Bread Pudding

6:15 PM —Cook-off Results

7:00 PM—Bonfire Lighting on the Levee* Free Bus Shuttle

7:00—9:00 PM— Music By: Nashville South

Picture of Band

10:00 PM—12:00 AM— Music By: KARMA

Saturday, December 11 (8 AM - MIDNIGHT):

9:00 AM—Festival Opens

9:00 AM - 4-H Cookie Contest

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM—Art Contest

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM—Bonfire Contest

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM—Children’s Pageant (Stage)

11:00 AM -1:00 PM- SANTA @ Festival

12:00 PM - Art Show/Bonfire Contest/ Danielle’s Dance Academy

1:00 - 3:00 PM -Music By: Peyton Falgoust

4:00 PM - Teen/Miss Pageant (Stage)

Announcements of Queens and Visiting Queens

6:30 PM - Lighting of Bonfire on Festival Grounds

6:45 PM - 32nd Annual Firework Show

7:00—9:00 PM—Music By: Contraflow

10:00—12:00 AM — Music by: The Molly Ringwalds

Sunday, December 12 (8 AM - 6 PM):

8:00 AM—Festival Opens

8:30 AM - 1/2 Mile Kids Run/Walk

9:00 AM - 5K Run/Walk

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM--Car Show

10:30 AM - Announcements of Art Winner/Bonfire Contest/Scholarship

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM- SANTA @ Festival

11:00 AM- 1:00 PM Children’s Entertainment:

Gramercy Magnet School

Chanel Bell Choir/Cheerleaders

Laplace Elementary School

Yvonne’s Directions in Dance

LHS Atomic Marching Band

LHS Varsity Cheerleaders

LHS Purple Jazz/Periquettes

1:00 – 3:00 PM – Music By: Mike Broussard and Night Train

4-6 PM - Music By: Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition Band

