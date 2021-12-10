BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Kentucky sheriff accused of assaulting a teenage girl arrested

By WKYT News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A sheriff in Kentucky was arrested after being accused of assaulting a teenage girl while breaking up a fight between two players during a high school basketball game.

According to WKYT, Brent Lynch, who is a part of the Owsley County High School coaching staff and also Owsley County sheriff, is facing a fourth-degree assault charge.

In a video of the fight, punches were thrown. Then you can see coaches and people from the bleachers run onto the court. That includes Lynch.

School officials said the teams were separated immediately, and one player from each team was ejected at the time.

The Osley County superintendent said Lynch has been suspended for one game, and both teams have suspended four student-athletes for two games.

WKYT said this is the second time Lynch has been involved in an incident at a basketball game. He was involved in a heated exchange with a fan during a boys basketball game in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Tessica Brown
Oh no! ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown has another hair malfunction
St. Martinville city councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper, 54, was booked with domestic...
St. Martinville city councilman booked with domestic violence incident at Caesars Superdome

Latest News

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a double homicide...
2 shot dead at Magnolia Gardens Apartments; person of interest sought
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics’ suit
Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
New inflation report feeds questions about Dems’ $2T bill
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
US consumer inflation up 6.8% in past year, most since 1982