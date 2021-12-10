BBB Accredited Business
Luna Fete, New Orleans’ free light-art festival, heads to new location Dec. 16-19

For its eight year, the light, art and technology festival dazzles downtown at a new location
Luna Fete dazzles at new location in New Orleans. Source: Arts Council of New Orleans(Source: Arts Council of New Orleans)
By Shan Bailey
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - LUNA Fête, New Orleans’ free light-art festival, is set to dazzle in a new location with striking light installations from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19.

For the festival’s eighth year, LUNA Fête will showcase art installations along New Orleans’ newest greenspace, the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Pedestrian Park.

Light-based artworks by artists and scientists exploring the wonders of the natural world will be spread across 7.5 acres of the park for visitors to safely enjoy via social distancing. A nightly arts market, delicious food, drinks, and other glowing features will be available to enjoy each night.

This year, the main projection mapping show is created by internationally award-winning artist Bart Kresa, known for creating Shogyo Mujo at Burning Man and HBO’s “Game of Thrones” season finale projection mapping installation. The installation will animate the Convention Center’s Hall D facade with a seven-minute projection highlighting the “beauty and fragility of our planet,” according to a release.

Projections will begin at the top of each hour and continue throughout the evening. The last show will begin at 10 p.m.

Most of the installations set up during the festival are temporary. However, this year, visitors can also explore three new permanent light-based installations created by world-caliber artists commissioned by the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center for the Pedestrian Park: “Heart Full of Rhythm” by New Orleans artist Rontherin Ratliff, “Alluvial Mirror” by Patrick Marold and “contemplate-congregate” by Erwin Redl.

Other highlights of the 2021 event are an immersive projection experience by The Krewe of Vaporwave which will celebrate the cosmic universe and a nightly Arts Market New Orleans for visitors to support local artists and pick up holiday gifts.

LUNA Fête 2021 will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 16-19 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Pedestrian Park on Convention Center Boulevard. For more information, visit the website, lunafete.com.

