Nearly a dozen flights delayed at Louis Armstrong International

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There were 11 inbound flights delayed at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

“I’m a college student, and this week is our finals. Everybody is trying to get home and they’ve been canceling flights because of the fog,” says Ariyona Frank.

Frustration set in earlier this week, when dozens of flights were delayed or canceled.

“First we were told refueling and then we were told because of fog,” says Andrea Johnson.

In a statement, the airport blamed the more than 200 flight delays and cancellations earlier this week on a combination of fog and a crucial piece of landing equipment that’s offline because of a construction project.

The Airport, though, a public agency, still has not made anyone available for an interview with FOX 8 to talk about it. The equipment is called the FAA’s instrument landing system or ILS on runway 11.

“It’s a signal that comes from a device at the airport that shows you how to fly horizontally and vertically to get the runway on land,” says Randy Noel.

Pilot Randy Noel says the ILS provides guidance for aircrafts to approach the runway, something that’s needed especially on a foggy night. The problem is, it’s fog season and flight delays and cancellations have already happened twice this week

“You know the airport experience is important,” says Kelly Schulz.

Kelly Schulz, with New Orleans and Company, points out the airport is often the first impression of the city for a tourist.

On Monday, the city plans to welcome one of the largest conventions to come to New Orleans since COVID, with 21,000 people attending.

“There’s definitely a lot of demand for New Orleans, hopefully, people will be able to about their way and have a good experience,” says Schulz.

The airport sent out a statement today, but did not make anyone available on camera. We hope to get more information at next week’s Aviation Board Meeting.

