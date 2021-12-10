BBB Accredited Business
Mask mandate reinstated indoors on Tulane campus due to new Omicron cases

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Students and faculty at Tulane University are being asked to mask up again inside buildings on campus, regardless of vaccination status, after more cases of the Omicron variant were discovered.

In a message posted to Facebook on Fri., Dec. 10, university officials say surveillance testing has revealed “new probable Omicron cases within the Tulane community.”

School leaders identified one positive case of Omicron in a student living off-campus earlier this week.

“Now is the time to recommit ourselves to the protocols that we know are effective in limiting the spread of this virus so that everyone can enjoy their holiday plans, and have a happy, healthy winter break,” the message said. “In this spirit, we are requiring that everyone, regardless of their vaccine status, wear masks while inside campus buildings from now until the end of the semester.”

More: Omicron cases increasing in Louisiana, mostly in New Orleans area

The state’s department of health is tracking 37 total cases of Omicron; 34 probable and 3 confirmed. Most of the cases, 30, are from the Greater New Orleans Area.

