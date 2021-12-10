BBB Accredited Business
Ramzczyk out for fourth straight game; Armstead, Kamara & Davenport should return for Saints vs Jets

Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) will miss his fourth straight game.
Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) will miss his fourth straight game.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk will miss his fourth straight game this week against the Jets. Ramczyk didn’t practice all week for the team. Linebackers Pete Werner and Kaden Elliss are both out as well. Wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey is listed as questionable for Sunday with a hamstring injury. Humphrey did not practice Friday.

On the positive side, the Saints will get back running back Alvin Kamara this week. Kamara missed the last four games with knee and hamstring injuries. Defensive end Marcus Davenport and left tackle Terron Armstead should return as well. Davenport has been out since week 11 against Philadelphia. Armstead has missed five games this season.

The Saints play the Jets on the road Sunday at noon.

