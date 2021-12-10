Strong winds, possible tornado rips through Metairie homes

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Three homes on the Clearview Parkway had visible damage from the storms that ripped through the area this afternoon.

Homeowner Joseph Trosclair was home when the wind picked up, and if a tornado did actually pass through where he is around the end of Clearview, he said it happened around 4:30 p.m.

“A lot of wind noise and you could see all the trees were bent over it sounded like I was standing on the interstate. I grabbed my two dogs and we ran into the bathroom and closed the door after running in the bathroom, I heard my back patio collapse. It broke the supports for the patio my front porch column got blown out of position and it moved our 4 door car about 6 feet,” said Trosclair.

Homes on Clearview suffered damage from strong winds, possible tornado (WVUE FOX 8)

He’s also dealing with a lot of shingles missing that’s letting water into his attic. Now he along with some neighbors have to deal with their insurance companies again just after straightening out their claims from Ida.

The home next door had obvious damage to its roof and overhang; also the building next to it.

Homes on Clearview suffered damage from strong winds, possible tornado (WVUE FOX 8)

A viewer further away from the lake at Haring Road and Kawanee Avenue had shingles peeling off their roof, as well as their Christmas decorations and outdoor furniture knocked over and thrown around.

Homes on Clearview suffered damage from strong winds, possible tornado (Patti Glenn)

Homes on Clearview suffered damage from strong winds, possible tornado (Patti Glenn)

There have been no reports of injuries, which is good news. Homeowners now have to repair their homes again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.