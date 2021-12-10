Warren Eastom aiming to win a state title for the first time in 79 years

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warren Easton ventured into enemy territory when they took on Neville in Monroe. The bright lights of the semi-finals, and the intimidating crowd didn’t phase Easton. They crushed Neville, 45-17.

“We were kind of prepared for it. I have like four or five guys on my staff, young guys, who actually lost at Neville in the Superdome. They kind of told the team what to expect going up there. We were just prepared for it. It was a huge win for Warren Easton. Past few years, the only teams that beat us in the playoffs were Neville and Edna Karr. To break that glass ceiling, that was a big one. That’s why our kids celebrated the way they did, because that was really important for the program,” said Easton head coach Jerry Phillips.

This will be the third trip in four seasons to the Dome for Easton. The senior class has yet to win it all.

“They’ve been getting there, and they’re pretty much tired of holding up silver trophies. But they’re staying really humble, and they understand we running into a buzzsaw with Westgate, they really talented. They ready, they locked in. That’s been their mantra, their moniker for the whole playoffs, stay locked in. Don’t let anything get to them, they’re not worried about this. This senior class, hopefully they’re the class to get it done.” said Phillips.

Warren Easton owns two state titles in football. They grabbed the crown in 1921 and 1942.

