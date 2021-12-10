Zack: Record warmth today; cold front this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Records may fall today as we are in store for one of our warmest December days in a few years.

Morning fog isn’t a major issue as we’ve kept the winds up enough to avoid that widespread dense fog. Still you may run across a patch or two of fog so be alert for your morning drive. Through the morning and into the afternoon, winds will only increase and become quite breezy as periods of sun peek out. That will send our highs soaring into the lower 80s. The record on this date is 81 set back in 2007.

The weekend will start with another 80 degree day as Saturday looks to hit 80 before temperatures take a tumble come the second half of the day. This is all due to a cold front which sweeps through during the afternoon hours. There will be a line of showers and maybe a few storms but the bigger story will be the drop from the 80s to 50s in just a few hours. Winds will be quite gusty as well.

Sunday is the winner of the weekend as bright sun makes for a beautiful day with highs climbing into the low 60s.

A look ahead to next week brings the 70s back, the humidity back and most likely daily fog problems.

