2 killed including child in River Rd. shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a shooting along River Road, near Brightside Drive.

According to Baton Rouge Police, one adult was shot and killed. Also, a 3-year-old child was taken to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the shooting. Another car pulled up next to the vehicle at the corner of River Road and Brightside Drive and opened fire.

The driver who was shot at tried to drive away but swerved off the road.

Update from BRPD:



- 4 people, including the 2 victims, were inside a car when another car pulled up and started shooting at the corner of River & Brightside



- The car that was shot at tried to flea and swerved off the road



- the dead child is between the ages of 3 & 5 @WAFB — Perry Robinson, III (@ThePRobReport) December 11, 2021

The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement:

Tonight two individuals were victims in a drive by shooting; one of them was a 3-year-old child. While details are still unfolding, my heart goes out to the families of the victims.

Perpetrators of the violence we are experiencing must be apprehended and held accountable for their actions.

This reprehensible behavior must cease.

Families and neighborhoods deserve to live in peace. If you have any information about this incident, please call Crimestoppers at 225-344-STOP (225-344-7867).

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.