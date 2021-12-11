BBB Accredited Business
5 overnight incidents in New Orleans leave 1 dead, 4 wounded, including 14-year-old boy

New Orleans police said a man suffered fatal injuries when he was beaten or bludgeoned Friday...
New Orleans police said a man suffered fatal injuries when he was beaten or bludgeoned Friday night (Dec. 10) in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At least one man was killed and four people wounded -- including a 14-year-old -- in five violent overnight incidents under investigation by the New Orleans Police Department.

The man who died was found Friday (Dec. 10) at 11:19 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East. According to police, the man had been severely beaten by another man who fled the scene. New Orleans EMS transported the victim to a hospital, where he died from “apparent trauma to his face.”

The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed, nor did police say whether they have developed a suspect or motive in the killing. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Matthew Riffle at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Four others were injured Saturday in incidents of gun violence in the early morning hours.

A woman was shot in the jaw at 12:10 a.m. in the 4900 block of Downman Road in New Orleans East. The suspect in this shooting, 62-year-old Rory Bruno, was arrested at the scene, the NOPD said. The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken for hospital treatment in stable condition, authorities said.

About an hour later, at 1:05 a.m., a 38-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the underpass intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and Gravier Street. The victim was taken for hospital treatment in stable condition, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was seriously wounded at 1:19 a.m. on the West Bank. This victim was in the 1900 block of Newton Street near Behrman Avenue, the NOPD said, when a suspect pulled up in a car and shot him several times in the abdomen. He arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle and was rushed into surgery. Police described the victim in stable condition upon arrival, but have provided no update on his prognosis or a description of the suspect.

Another shooting left a man wounded at 2:08 a.m. in New Orleans East. Police said the exact location of this shooting was uncertain, but that the adult man “sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his back.” He, too, was described in stable condition by police, after arriving for hospital treatment in a private vehicle.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

