Brother of NFL cornerback and former LA Tech football player killed in NWLA

MINDEN, La. (KNOE) - The oldest brother of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was killed in Minden.

TQ Harrison, the oldest brother of Sneed, died Friday night in his hometown of Minden. According to Minden police, one woman is in custody and was charged with second-degree murder.

Some sad news to share: TQ Harrison, the oldest brother of Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, was killed last night in their hometown of Minden, Louisiana. Sneed, in this story he shared last month, credited Harrison with raising him until he was 6 years old. https://t.co/ejZrTbQnjX — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) December 11, 2021

Sneed is a former student and football player of Louisiana Tech University. No other details have been provided to KNOE 8 News at this time.

