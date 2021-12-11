Easton loses in the last seconds to Westgate, 14-13
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With a win in their grasp, Warren Easton failed to convert a 4th and goal from the Westgate 3-yard line. The Eagles missed shot at the end meant Westgate was victorious in the Dome, 14-13.
This is the third time in four years Easton failed to win a state title in Class 4A.
Easton scored a touchdown late in the contest to make the score, 14-13. But the extra point wasn’t even close to the uprights.
That special teams snafu was the reasoning behind not kicking a field goal at the end of the game.
