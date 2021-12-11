BBB Accredited Business
NOPD arrest suspect for the murder of a 58-year-old man in Fifth District

NOPD has arrested 25-year-old Clay Landry Jr. in connection with the murder of a 58-year-old man.
NOPD has arrested 25-year-old Clay Landry Jr. in connection with the murder of a 58-year-old man.(NOPD)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD has arrested 25-year-old Clay Landry Jr. in connection with the murder of a 58-year-old man. The victim’s name has not been released yet.

Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 1800 block of Lamanche Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After the investigation, detectives determined Clay Landry Jr. was the suspected shooter. He was booked with one count of second-degree murder.

