NOPD arrest suspect for the murder of a 58-year-old man in Fifth District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD has arrested 25-year-old Clay Landry Jr. in connection with the murder of a 58-year-old man. The victim’s name has not been released yet.

Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 1800 block of Lamanche Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After the investigation, detectives determined Clay Landry Jr. was the suspected shooter. He was booked with one count of second-degree murder.

