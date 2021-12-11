BBB Accredited Business
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson experiences ‘regression’ in foot

By Brett Martel
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans say Zion Williamson has experienced a “regression” in his surgically repaired right foot.

The setback further delays the star forward’s anticipated return to the court.

The Pelicans say Williamson underwent a new round of medical imaging on his foot “after experiencing persistent soreness” and the scans “showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal.” The club says Williamson now needs to rest an unspecified time to promote bone healing.

Williamson has yet to play this season. New Orleans has gone 8-20 without him.

The Pelicans next play Sunday night at San Antonio.

