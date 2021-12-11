BBB Accredited Business
Shelby: Cool finish to the weekend

A nice, holiday-like feel is on tap for Sunday.
By Shelby Latino
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The cold front blew through southeast Louisiana without much rain, and now much cooler air is on tap for Sunday.

A strong northerly breeze will deliver the chill with morning lows in the low 40s north of Lake Pontchartrain and low 50s south. Some clouds may linger through your Sunday especially south of the Lake, and highs will only reach the low 60s.

Enjoy the cool feel while it lasts, because easterly winds return to start the week. By Tuesday, morning fog, humidity, and warm afternoons will return to the forecast for the rest of the week. No rain is expected until Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

