Tulane men’s basketball temporarily shut down due to COVID-19

By Tulane Athletics
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane University Athletics announced today that its men’s basketball team has been temporarily shut down due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19 within the program.  

Due to the Green Wave’s temporary shutdown, Tulane’s upcoming matchups with Texas A&M (Dec. 14) and Grambling State (Dec. 18) will be canceled. In addition, no organized team activities will take place during the shutdown. 

Tulane expects to play its next game on Dec. 21 at home against crosstown rival New Orleans.

