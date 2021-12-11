Wounded mother of New Orleans judge ‘progressing’ after shooting, as donations pour in to assist recovery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The mother of New Orleans criminal court Judge Robin Pittman is recovering nine days after being shot, as donations toward her medical care and rehabilitation are coming in.

“Although she’s had some setbacks, she’s progressing each day,” Pittman told WVUE-Fox 8 on Saturday (Dec. 11).

Pittman’s spirited 73-year-old mother, known as “K.K.” to those close to her, was driving home in the Pines Village subdivision of New Orleans East around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 2 when she became the unintended target of New Orleans gun violence.

According to New Orleans police -- who still have not made an arrest in the case -- a group of would-be burglars pulling on car handles near Babylon and Dorian streets was confronted by residents who threatened to call 911.

Some in the group began shooting at the residents just as K.K. drove past. Her car was struck by a barrage of gunfire and she was struck multiple times, including to her abdomen.

“It’s still too hard for me to discuss,” the judge told Fox 8.

The judge’s mother survived after at least two surgeries. But she faces a long and difficult recovery, according to this fundraising solicitation posted by Caryn Rodgers-Battiste. The Gofundme effort launched two days ago already has raised more than 25 percent of its $100,000 goal.

“Unfortunately for our family, the violence that is plaguing our streets will now live with us for the rest of our lives,” Rodgers-Battiste wrote. “We must face reality and prepare for the long, uncomfortable journey of her recovery that lies ahead. As a family, we know that fully surviving this is only possible through the love and care of our family, friends and community.

“Thank you for wanting to assist us in making sure our dear K.K. is able to receive the quality of care she deserves and needs to endure the long-term stages of recovery and rehabilitation due to this heinous act of violence.”

Gun violence continues to surge in New Orleans, with more than 200 homicides recorded for the first time in 10 years and already more non-fatal shootings (451) in 2021 than in all of 2020 (429).

Non-fatal shootings are up 173 percent in 2021 compared to the 260 such incidents reported in 2019.

