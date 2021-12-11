Zack: A cold front arrives Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are down to the last few hours of the warmth and humidity. A cold front will sweep through Saturday afternoon, bringing a small taste of December weather back to the area.

The cold front will bring a chance for some rain, but the greater storm threat looks to be passing to our north. On Friday night, a deadly severe weather outbreak occurred across the nation’s heartland with multiple long-track tornadoes. This severe weather episode has peaked and we will be left with the tail end of the squall line, which is expected to be losing energy as it moves into the area.

We still will see some rain along the front as it passes through Saturday during the early afternoon hours. The big shock will come in the form of the temperatures. We will hit our highs around lunchtime at 80, then rapidly fall into the 50s through the afternoon. A strong northerly breeze will develop behind the front heading into tonight.

For Sunday, bright sun is expected to return along with cooler temperatures. Highs only manage to warm into the low 60s to finish off the weekend.

A look ahead to next week brings back the warmth and humidity, as we quickly return to the 70s but also look mostly rain-free.

