Bucs appear to be a strong play in our “Bet of the week”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Bills are on the struggle bus these last few weeks, losing two of three games. That only win came against a downtrodden Saints squad.

Entering the season the Bills were the hot team, and now they’re just fighting for a playoff spot at 7-5.

Well, things aren’t going to get any better for Buffalo. This week, they head to a little warmer weather to face the defending champs, Tampa Bay.

The Bucs are peaking at the right time. They’ve won three in a row, and appear ready for another run at the Lombardi.

I had to to do a double-take when I saw this number. Bucs are ascending and the Bills are descending. Somehow, some way the Bucs are only favored by three points.

You can guess who I like in this spot, Tompa Bay.

