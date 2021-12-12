BBB Accredited Business
Bucs appear to be a strong play in our “Bet of the week”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (7) runs past Indianapolis Colts' Bobby Okereke (58)...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (7) runs past Indianapolis Colts' Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Bills are on the struggle bus these last few weeks, losing two of three games. That only win came against a downtrodden Saints squad.

Entering the season the Bills were the hot team, and now they’re just fighting for a playoff spot at 7-5.

Well, things aren’t going to get any better for Buffalo. This week, they head to a little warmer weather to face the defending champs, Tampa Bay.

The Bucs are peaking at the right time. They’ve won three in a row, and appear ready for another run at the Lombardi.

I had to to do a double-take when I saw this number. Bucs are ascending and the Bills are descending. Somehow, some way the Bucs are only favored by three points.

You can guess who I like in this spot, Tompa Bay.

