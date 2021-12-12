The Extra Point Week 14: Making the Safe Choice

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

It’s a pivotal week whether your fantasy football playoffs begin this week or next.

As for who I’m trusting this week, let’s keep it simple and begin with a running back that’s a must-start, even if he’ll be playing for the first time in a month.

RB Alvin Kamara, Saints

Don’t overthink it. He’ll be a top 10, if not, top five running back this week. The Jets have allowed 21 rushing touchdowns and rank last in the league in that statistic. If Kamara’s on the field, he’s proven to be effective and quarterback proof. From Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater to Jameis Winston and Trevor Siemian, Kamara demands touches, and more times than not finds the end zone. Taysom Hill is a threat to vulture touchdowns, but with his pass-catching ability, Kamara has a number of ways to add value, especially in PPR leagues.

RB Chuba Hubbard, Panthers

He’s set to start the rest of the season with Christian McCaffrey out. You can expect around 20 touches, and last time out against Atlanta, he was a workhorse with 24 carries and a touchdown.

RB(s) Jeff Wilson and JaMychal Hasty, 49ers

In one league, I’m actually starting both of them. I had them stashed behind Elijah Mitchell because 49ers running backs are such a big part of their offense. I’d lean toward Wilson being the feature back against the Bengals. So if you have to pick one, it’s him until Mitchell returns.

RB Sony Michel, Rams

This should be a no-brainer. With Darrell Henderson Jr. on the Covid/Reserve list, Michel is in line to start again, and the Rams offense should feature a heavy dose of him, especially around the goal line. As I’ll get to later in the article, I’m not big on Matt Stafford this week, and if the Rams think he’s prone to turnovers, Michel could get even more work.

As for players I would NOT trust this week, let’s go to quarterback.

QB Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Plain and simple, they just aren’t themselves, and now’s not the time to hope they break out of their slump. The match-up in Houston may look juicy, but the Texans pass defense is better than their 2-10 record. Their 14 interceptions are tied for 5th best in the league. That doesn’t bode well for an inconsistent air attack like Seattle’s.

QB Matt Stafford, Rams

I’m also not quite ready to trustStafford again, which I know is tough as fantasy football’s third-highest scoring quarterback. So, I’d say only bench Stafford if you have another reliable option, but the Cardinals’ defense is legit and not to be taken lightly. They’re allowing the 4th-fewest passing yards per game.

RB Aaron Jones, Packers

I love his upside, and I could be very wrong here, but I don’t see Jones having a monster day. He’s cooled off quit ea bit since his huge start to the season in the first six weeks. Injuries haven’t helped, but in his brief absence, AJ Dillon’s proven that he can be every bit as productive. It’s creating more of a RB-by-committee situation than Jones owners want to see.

