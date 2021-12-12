FOX 8 honored with 2 prestigious Suncoast Emmys

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 has been honored with two 2021 Suncoast Regional Emmys for investigations by Lee Zurik.

The awards were announced Saturday night.

“Left for Dead” held the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources and large oil companies accountable. It won Environment/Science- News category.

“It’s the most corrupt system I’ve ever seen,” Retired General Russell Honoré told us. “They’re useless. State agencies, the Office of Conservation and DNR are controlled by the oil and gas industry.”

The stories showed abandoned oil wells in the state were connected to Chevron and BP, but the state wasn’t forcing those companies to play for plugging these abandoned wells. Instead, it was costing taxpayers millions of dollars.

“The regulators - the people they regulate tell them what to do,” Honoré said. “It’s called regulatory capture - the industry owns the people doing the regulating.”

For the investigation, Zurik’s investigative team filed a handful of public records requests and reviewed thousands of pages of court documents to show the state agency that was supposed to regulate oil companies wasn’t doing its job.

For “Strangled”, Zurik reviewed nearly forty hours of video depositions, thousands of pages of documents, and interviewed dozens of people to expose how a 2005 death quickly-labeled a drug overdose might have been a murder. But this isn’t an ordinary cold case. The reporting showed how questionable involvement by an out of jurisdiction sheriff and some of his high-ranking deputies make this case and story explosive.

It won in the Investigative – Multiple Reports category.

Following the series of stories, two new witnesses have come forward, which has rejuvenated what turned into a dormant federal investigation. These witnesses approached law enforcement officials and the family. Both revealed shocking details that backed up the reporting – this was likely a murder and not an accident. The federal investigation continues today with these new witnesses.

The Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is a nonprofit Florida corporation dedicated to excellence in television.

