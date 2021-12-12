BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández dies at 81

FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in...
FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/CNN) – Legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández has died at the age of 81, according to an announcement on the singer’s social media sites.

Fernández died at 6:15 a.m. Sunday, the statement posted to his Facebook and Instagram pages said.

His son, Vicente Fernández Jr., had recently said his father was in “critical condition.”

Speaking with the media from the hospital where the 81-year-old singer was admitted in Guadalajara, the younger Fernández had said that his father was “delicate,” and he asked for “a lot of prayers.”

The singer had been in poor health for months after suffering a fall this summer, and had to undergo cervical surgery.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
** FILE ** (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, file)
Radio mistaken for gun prompted brief lockdown at Marathon Refinery
.
NOPD Sergeant resigns after Zurik investigation

Latest News

Wallace said he’s “ready for a new adventure.”
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace says he’s leaving the network
A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021....
Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes
A 38-year-old man was critically injured Saturday (Dec. 11) when he was shot in the head while...
Driver shot in head, crashes into pole on St. Claude Avenue, NOPD says
FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2005 file photo, author Anne Rice talks about her new book during an...
Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80