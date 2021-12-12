BBB Accredited Business
No. 25 LSU rallies after slow start to beat Georgia Tech, 69-53

LSU Men’s Basketball
LSU head coach Will Wade points during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball...
LSU head coach Will Wade points during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Atlanta.(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ATLANTA (WAFB) - No. 25 LSU started off slowly and trailed Georgia Tech early but rallied at the end of the first half and kept up the momentum in the second half to get the win at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The Tigers (9-0) came away with a 69-53 victory over the Yellow Jackets (5-4).

Tari Eason led all scorers with 23 points. He also grabbed six rebounds. Xavier Pinson added 13 points and six assists. Brandon Murray chipped in 10 points. Darius Days finished with just five points buy pulled down 10 rebounds.

Georgia Tech was led by Jordan Usher, who finished with 15 points. Michael Devoe added 12 points.

The Tigers trailed 24-9 with 6:50 left in the first half before cutting the score to 34-30 at halftime.

