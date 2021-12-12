Zack: A much cooler Saints Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It finally feels like the season out there, as a cool blast has brought us back to a December reality, at least for a short period of time.

Your weekend looks to finish on a nice note, as clouds depart Sunday to leave us with sunshine and much cooler conditions. Highs today will only be in the low 60s, about 20 degrees colder than just 24 hours ago. The clouds may hold on a bit longer the closer you live to the coast.

This cool blast doesn’t last long. Monday turns our winds more easterly, leading to more moisture and a warming trend. Some extra clouds should hold us from touching 70 on Monday. But don’t worry, plenty of 70s will follow the remainder of the work week.

Those 70s may take us all the way into next weekend, so be ready for fog concerns each morning. At the very least, the weather looks quiet this week with only minimal rain chances.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.