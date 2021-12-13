BBB Accredited Business
19th JDC DA’s office employee resigns after drug arrest

Dusty Guidry was arrested in St. Martin Parish on several drug charges including manufacturing,...
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A member of the District Attorney’s office for the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge has resigned after his arrest on drug charges in St. Martin Parish.

Dusty Guidry was arrested in St. Martin Parish on several drug charges including manufacturing, possession with intent to distribute, and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, KATC-TV in Lafayette reported.

Guidry, a resident of Youngsville, currently sits on the Cajundome Commission board and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Commission, the station reported.

”Today, I accepted the resignation of Dusty Guidry, who served as the Director of Pre-Trial Intervention services for our office,” said District Attorney Hillar Moore.

“I am aware of Mr. Guidry’s recent arrest on felony drug charges outside of East Baton Rouge Parish and am concerned by the allegations. Any further criminal investigation will not involve our office,” Moore said.

Moore said the pre-trial intervention program that Guidry headed provides tailored, data-driven resources and rehabilitative programming to appropriate justice-involved individuals in a manner that does not jeopardize public safety and works to decrease the likelihood of recidivism.

“My office recognizes the great responsibility entrusted to us,” Moore said. “It is first and foremost the duty of every employee of this office to adhere to the highest ethical and moral standards in our workplace and community. Since its inception nearly 30 years ago, the Pre-Trial Intervention Program has positively impacted thousands of lives. During this time of transition, we will ensure that the good work of the program continues with the utmost integrity.”

