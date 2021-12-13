After Further Review: Five takes from the Saints win over Jets

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Take one: An imperfect but dominant win

The Saints hadn’t won a game since Halloween against Tampa Bay. So, style points after a five-game losing streak are completely irrelevant.

The Saints were not perfect on Sunday, but by the end of the game, they were dominant and followed a familiar formula on their way to a 30-9 win over New York. They rushed for over 200 yards and didn’t turn the ball over. Plus, they never trailed once in the game, held a 17-minute edge in time of possession and kept the Jets out of the end zone.

Most importantly, they got the much-needed win. After the game, it was easy to sense the sheer relief in the voices of Saints players and coaches. Losing five in a row was completely foreign to most of this locker room. Yet, they kept the faith and never let the losing crush the morale.

Now, they’re 6-7 and right back in the NFC playoff race.

Take Two: Welcome back, AK

Breaking news: Alvin Kamara was the best player on the football field Sunday by a mile. His return highlighted just how desperate the Saints were for a playmaker. The Saints NEEDED Kamara, and 41 delivered in a big way. He finished with 31 touches, 145 total yards and a touchdown.

On his touchdown drive, Kamara touched the ball on five of the Saints six plays. On his touchdown run he completely faked the corner out on his way into the end zone.

In the NFL, next man up only last so long. At some point, a team needs their best players on the field to be successful. Kamara is the Saints best player, and the results on the field the day he returned after missing a month speaks for themselves.

Take Three: Taysom’s time

On the first play of the second quarter, the Saints dialed up a screen pass. The look was exactly what they wanted, but when Taysom Hill attempted to throw the pass the ball slipped out of his hand. Hill recovered it and was sacked for an 11-yard loss. The play killed good field position and was indicative of an ugly stretch for Hill and the Saints offense. They were in the midst of three straight punts and keeping the Jets in the game.

At that point, it looked like Hill was in for another tough day.

But in the second half half he regrouped. In the third quarter, he went 6/7 on their 15-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a field goal that took nine minutes off the clock. That drive seemed to settle him in as he finished the second half, 9-12. For the game, Hill went 15/21 for 175 yards in the air.

Of course, where Hill made the biggest difference was on the ground. He converted four third downs and one fourth down with his feet and finished with 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns. His first score put the game out of reach, while his second one wasn’t supposed to happen. He admitted after the game he should have slid there.

Regardless, it all counted. At the end of it all, Hill was not perfect, but he battled and made enough plays to help his team win.

Take Four: Kicking game comes through

For the first time in a long time, the Saints left a game feeling like their kicker played a major role in the victory. In a stadium that’s not always easy to kick in, Brett Maher was perfect making all three of his field goals and extra points. It was a welcomed change for a team that seemed to have misses week after week.

Saints punter Blake Gilikin has been dominant all season,and he was on point yet again Sunday.

When a team plays the style and adopts the formula the Saints have for victory, special teams have to be on point. It’s an absolute must.

On Sunday against the Jets, Maher and Gilikin held up his end of the bargain.

Take Five: Other observations

The best thing about the Sean Payton era isn’t just the unprecedented Saints success. It’s also that even on some of their down years, they’ve never bottomed out and had seasons like the Jets are in the midst of right now. MetLife Stadium was empty and lifeless Sunday and the product on the field warranted it. It’s a miserable feeling that used to be commonplace for the Saints franchise. Thankfully, those days are gone. Even during some of the Payton’s 7-9 seasons, they were always relevant into December.

Saints guard Calvin Throckmorton got twisted up and blocked his own man on a screen pass. He got in Kamara’s way on a pass that had a chance for a big gain. Kamara was still able to maneuver his way around to gain nine yards on 3rd &11. In the end, the Saints had to settle for a field goal when they should have had a touchdown.

Kamara gets the much-deserved headline, but Terron Armstead’s return was huge for the Saints as well.

Hill acknowledged that the finger gave him some trouble on the grip on the ball on the fumble described in take three.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.