Another very mild week ahead

Next cold front not until late in the weekend
Next cold front not until late in the week
Next cold front not until late in the week
By David Bernard
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Very mild temperatures are back and the cool air that was around for a day or so is already gone. Humidity will be on the increase this week and that means there could be periods of overnight and morning fog as well. Not much rain is expected until the weekend.

A few passing showers or storms will be possible on Saturday ahead of a cold front. Spotty rain and cool temperatures take over beginning Sunday and into Monday of next week.

