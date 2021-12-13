Coroner identifies two recent shooting victims

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has identified two recent shooting victims.

On Thurs., Dec. 9, officials say Khalik Gibson, 26, was killed in the 4800 block of Shalimar Drive. The shooting happened around 9:53 a.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department. Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The following day, Friday, Halston Hayes, 29, was shot at the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Josephine Street.

A second man was shot Friday in 1800 block of Lamance Street. His identity remains unknown.

Friday’s shootings pushed the city over 200 murders for the year. Last year, the city investigated 201 homicides.

More: Over 200 people murdered in New Orleans in 2021

A man found shot to death near Lafitte Greenway in Treme, and a fatal shooting over the weekend make 2021 officially more deadly in New Orleans than 2020.

