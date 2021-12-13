BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Coroner identifies two recent shooting victims

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has identified two recent shooting victims.

On Thurs., Dec. 9, officials say Khalik Gibson, 26, was killed in the 4800 block of Shalimar Drive. The shooting happened around 9:53 a.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department. Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The following day, Friday, Halston Hayes, 29, was shot at the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Josephine Street.

A second man was shot Friday in 1800 block of Lamance Street. His identity remains unknown.

Friday’s shootings pushed the city over 200 murders for the year. Last year, the city investigated 201 homicides.

More: Over 200 people murdered in New Orleans in 2021

A man found shot to death near Lafitte Greenway in Treme, and a fatal shooting over the weekend make 2021 officially more deadly in New Orleans than 2020.

CRIMETRACKER

Driver shot in head, crashes into pole on St. Claude Avenue, NOPD says

Parents of Glenn Foster Jr. still awaiting answers in former Saints player’s death in police custody

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity
** FILE ** (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, file)
Radio mistaken for gun prompted brief lockdown at Marathon Refinery

Latest News

A man was found shot to death early Monday morning (Dec. 13) near the Lafitte Greenway in...
Man found shot to death near Lafitte Greenway in Treme, NOPD says
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday (Dec. 13) announced that two South Louisiana...
South Louisiana energy project, New Orleans BioInnovation Center make first cut in competition for big federal grants
NOPD have arrested two suspects, 18-year-old Kevin Adams and a 17-year-old juvenile in...
Two suspects arrested in connection with attempted murder near Claiborne Avenue underpass
NOPD arrest shooting suspect in connection with a domestic dispute