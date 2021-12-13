BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

‘Got my coach’ - Walker Howard tweets video with Brian Kelly

St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard (No. 15) throws a pass against Carencro on Nov. 13,...
St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard (No. 15) throws a pass against Carencro on Nov. 13, 2020.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The dance moves by new LSU football head coach Brian Kelly may not be the most impressive ever seen but the message is causing many Tiger fans to smile.

St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard, a four-star recruit and LSU commit, tweeted a video of him and Kelly with the message, “Got my coach!!”

The early signing period for athletes starts Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Follow WAFB for full coverage.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
** FILE ** (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, file)
Radio mistaken for gun prompted brief lockdown at Marathon Refinery
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity

Latest News

LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
LSU QB Max Johnson says he’s entering NCAA’s transfer portal
LSU offensive line/interim head coach Brad Davis
LSU heads to Texas Bowl in Houston against Kansas St. on Jan. 4
The 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will be played Dec. 18 with kickoff at 2:30...
I-Bowl Foundation invites UAB, BYU to play in 45th Independence Bowl in Shreveport
I-Bowl Foundation invites UAB, BYU to play in Independence Bowl on Dec. 18 in Shreveport
I-Bowl Foundation invites UAB, BYU to play in Independence Bowl on Dec. 18 in Shreveport
New LSU head coach Brian Kelly (center) is joined by LSU President William Tate IV (left) and...
Coach Kelly: ‘It’s a honor & privilege to be here’