LSU men’s basketball moves up six spots in AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU men’s basketball has moved up six spots in the AP Top 25 poll.
Will Wade’s Tigers are now ranked No. 19 in the country, as of Monday, Dec. 13. LSU was previously ranked #25.
LSU is currently 9-0 after defeating Georgia Tech in Atlanta 66-51 on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The Tigers will host Northwestern State on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Maravich Center.
They will play two more non-conference games before starting conference play on Dec. 29 at No. 13 Auburn.
LSU is one of six Southeastern Conference schools ranked in the AP Top 25.
AP Top 25 (as of Dec. 13)
1. Baylor
2. Duke
3. Purdue
4. UCLA
5. Gonzaga
6. Alabama (SEC)
7. Kansas
8. Arizona
9. Villanova
10. USC
11. Iowa State
12. Michigan State
13. Auburn (SEC)
14. Houston
15. Ohio State
16. Seton Hall
17. Texas
18. Tennessee (SEC)
19. LSU (SEC)
20. UConn
21. Kentucky (SEC)
22. Xavier
23. Colorado State
24. Arkansas (SEC)
25. Texas Tech
