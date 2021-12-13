LSU women’s basketball continues to move up in AP Top 25

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball has moved up two spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

After earning their first ranking of the season last week at No. 24 , the LSU Tigers are now ranked No. 22 in the country.

Head coach Kim Mulkey, who is in her first year with the program, has led the Tigers to six-straight victories, including a 96-55 blowout win over Texas Southern on Sunday, Dec. 12 .

LSU will play five more non-conference opponents, including Clemson and Texas Tech in the West Palm Beach Invitational Dec. 20-21, before beginning conference play at No. 17 Georgia on Dec. 30.

