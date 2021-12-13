Man found shot to death near Lafitte Greenway in Treme, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot Monday morning (Dec. 13) near the Lafitte Greenway in Treme, New Orleans police said.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene after the victim was found at 8:14 a.m. The age and identity of the dead man were not immediately disclosed.

Police said the man was found at the intersection of North Derbigny Street and Lafitte Avenue, which abuts the Greenway, a popular cycling, running and walking path that runs from Mid-City to the French Quarter. No additional details about the killing have been released.

The victim was found lying on the roadway of Lafitte Avenue, near a parked car.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

