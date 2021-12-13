BBB Accredited Business
NOPD arrest shooting suspect in connection with a domestic dispute

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD have arrested 30-year-old Donovan White in connection with the shooting of a 25-year-old New Orleans woman.

Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg.

She was taken to a local hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Through investigation, officers arrested the suspect Donovan White and booked him with one count of domestic second-degree aggravated battery.

The preliminary investigation indicated that this incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

