NOPD arrest shooting suspect in connection with a domestic dispute

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD have arrested 30-year-old Donovan White in connection with the shooting of a 25-year-old New Orleans woman.

Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg.

She was taken to a local hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Through investigation, officers arrested the suspect Donovan White and booked him with one count of domestic second-degree aggravated battery.

The preliminary investigation indicated that this incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.