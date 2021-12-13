BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Overtime Podcast #263 - Saints snap losing streak against Jets

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, right, celebrates with Alvin Kamara (41) after...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, right, celebrates with Alvin Kamara (41) after Kamara scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)(Bill Kostroun | AP)
By Chris Hagan
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The Saints snapped their five-game losing streak against the Jets in a must-win game to keep their playoff hopes alive. In the process, Alvin Kamara rushed for more than 100 yards while Taysom Hill added a pair of rushing touchdowns as well. The Saints defense also kept New York out of the end zone.

On this episode of the Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan break down the win and what went right for the Saints. However, there were still a few elements of the game that were concerning, especially offensively.

Please subscribe to the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.

To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Election Day
ELECTION DAY: See full election results
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
** FILE ** (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, file)
Radio mistaken for gun prompted brief lockdown at Marathon Refinery
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity

Latest News

St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard (No. 15) throws a pass against Carencro on Nov. 13,...
‘Got my coach’ - Walker Howard tweets video with Brian Kelly
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) reacts against the New York Jets during an NFL...
Taysom Hill eliminates turnovers in win over Jets
Taysom Hill accounts for two touchdowns in a Saints win over the Jets. (Source: Michael Nance)
After Further Review: Five takes from the Saints win over Jets
LSU Women's Basketball
No. 24 LSU blows by Texas Southern, 96-55