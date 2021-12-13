Overtime Podcast #263 - Saints snap losing streak against Jets

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The Saints snapped their five-game losing streak against the Jets in a must-win game to keep their playoff hopes alive. In the process, Alvin Kamara rushed for more than 100 yards while Taysom Hill added a pair of rushing touchdowns as well. The Saints defense also kept New York out of the end zone.

On this episode of the Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan break down the win and what went right for the Saints. However, there were still a few elements of the game that were concerning, especially offensively.

