Shelby: Warming up in the week ahead

After a cool, sunny Sunday, we’ll enjoy a pleasant start to the work week. Monday morning lows will drop into the mid 40s north of the Lake and mid 50s south.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will rise to the upper 60s Monday afternoon.

Enjoy the cool feel while it lasts, because warm and humid conditions will start to creep in by Tuesday. That could lead to morning fog problems through the rest of the week.

If you need to get things done outdoors, the forecast does look mostly dry through the end of the work week. Our next chance for rain and our next cold front are expected by next weekend.

