Sinkhole forces emergency road closure in Metairie

Emergency road closure at West Metairie and Zinnia Ave. in Metairie due to a sinkhole.
Emergency road closure at West Metairie and Zinnia Ave. in Metairie due to a sinkhole.(JEFFERSON PARISH)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A sinkhole has popped up in Metairie, forcing an emergency road closure.

Both lanes are closed on W. Metairie Avenue at Zinnia Avenue, a block away from Joe Yenni Stadium, until further notice.

The Department of Drainage believes the sink hole is related to an existing subsurface 48″ outfall pipe that crosses West Metairie Ave. from Zinnia St. to the West Metairie Ave. canal.

Due to the severity of the damage to the existing roadway, officials say it may take several days to restore the roadway. Drivers should detour from Zinnia St. to Grammar St. and back to westbound West Metairie Ave. Pending conditions, the detour route may be revised.

DPW crews are on the scene working to secure the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

