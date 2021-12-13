BBB Accredited Business
Slidell man struck, killed attempting to cross I-10

Warren Bouie of Slidell, 28, was struck and killed Sunday (Dec. 12) when attempting to run...
Warren Bouie of Slidell, 28, was struck and killed Sunday (Dec. 12) when attempting to run across the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Gause Boulevard, the Louisiana State Police said.(Louisiana State Police)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 28-year-old man was killed Sunday night (Dec. 12) when he attempted to cross Interstate 10 in Slidell and was hit by two vehicles.

Warren Bouie died at the scene, the Louisiana State Police said Monday.

According to Troop L spokesman Trooper William Huggins, Bouie attempted to cross the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Gause Boulevard (US Hwy. 190) shortly after 9 p.m. He was struck first by a 2018 Toyota Prius and then by a 2015 Dodge Challenger traveling eastbound on the interstate.

The driver of the Toyota was wearing a seatbelt, but sustained what the LSP described as “minor injuries” that required transport to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the Dodge also was properly restrained and was not injured, the state police said.

