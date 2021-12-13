Slidell man struck, killed attempting to cross I-10

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 28-year-old man was killed Sunday night (Dec. 12) when he attempted to cross Interstate 10 in Slidell and was hit by two vehicles.

Warren Bouie died at the scene, the Louisiana State Police said Monday.

According to Troop L spokesman Trooper William Huggins, Bouie attempted to cross the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Gause Boulevard (US Hwy. 190) shortly after 9 p.m. He was struck first by a 2018 Toyota Prius and then by a 2015 Dodge Challenger traveling eastbound on the interstate.

The driver of the Toyota was wearing a seatbelt, but sustained what the LSP described as “minor injuries” that required transport to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the Dodge also was properly restrained and was not injured, the state police said.

