Taysom Hill eliminates turnovers in win over Jets

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Alvin Kamara’s presence gave the Saints offense the shot in the arm it desperately needed, but so did Taysom Hill’s turnaround from a four interception game a week ago against Dallas.

“I don’t want to overcomplicate what happened last week,” says Hill. “Every time you step on the field and get ready for a game, the goal is a zero turnover game.”

And as impressive as Hill’s decision making was, knowing when to take chances and when to tuck the ball and run for valuable yards, so is the fact that he’s still playing through injury.

The middle finger on his throwing hand is the most obvious. Hill didn’t use it as an excuse for a pair of fumbles and says, overall, what matters is being capable enough to do his job.

“I think there’s a balance of being available for your team to play and being capable of all the things you need to do,” says Hill. “You’re aware of those things all the time, and if I felt like it was taking away or I wasn’t able to do everything I needed to, I would’ve said something. But once you get in the course of a game, you can’t allow your mind to get distracted by other things. That’s something that, as I take the field, I’m not consciously thinking about my finger or my wrist or whatever it is. It’s go time.”

And don’t forget about the plantar fascia injury to his foot, something that doesn’t appear to physically hold him back, but still lingers.

“Look, this is something that I’ll probably be dealing with for the rest of the season,” says Hill. “It doesn’t feel normal, but it’s good enough.”

Hill continues to manage pain well through it all because in his profession, it’s part of the job description.

“This is football,” says Hill. “I’ve been doing this for a long time. If you can’t do that, it’s hard to play in this league. That’s just the reality. Everyone’s dealing with something.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.